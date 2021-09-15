IPL: Ravindra Jadeja shows interest in CSK captaincy after MS Dhoni's retirement

Chennai Super Kings are regarded as one of the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League history and much of the credit for the brilliant run goes to their skipper MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been associated with the franchise since the inception of the tournament in 2008 and under his leadership the team has went on to win the IPL thrice.

However, with Dhoni already retired from international cricket, it is evident that it may not be long that the wicketkeeper-batsman decides to hang his boots from franchise cricket too. The answer to this question for now remains with the cricketer himself, but in an interesting social media exchange, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shown keen interest in stepping into Dhoni's shoes.

Responding to a question put by CSK fanpage on who should lead the Yellow Army after Dhoni's retirement, the all-rounder came up with an indirect suggestion, which was later deleted by him. In his response, Jadeja wrote the number 8, which is also his jersey number.

Jadeja has been a vital cog for the Yellow Army and fans may feel he's the right person to succeed after "Captain Cool".

The 32-year-old all-rounder has so far accumulated 131 runs in seven matches and has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 6.70. In his overall IPL career, Jadeja has scored 2290 runs in 191 matches and has picked 120 wickets.

Meanwhile, CSK will kick-off the second phase of IPL in a blockbuster clash against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.