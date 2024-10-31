Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepares for the IPL 2025 mega auction by focusing on their core players, retaining veteran leader MS Dhoni alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Matheesha Pathirana. In a move that excites fans and bolsters CSK’s depth, MS Dhoni, an icon and core of the franchise, is set to be among Chennai Super Kings’ retained players as the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches. This strategic retention demonstrates CSK’s appreciation for Dhoni’s leadership and the deep bond he shares with the franchise. The 43-year-old, who has not played international cricket since the 2019 ODI World Cup, will now continue as CSK’s guiding force, albeit in a more limited role, as he looks to enjoy his final years in the sport. Dhoni’s influence goes beyond statistics; his presence cements stability and fosters a winning culture within the team.

Also Read: Live Updates | IPL 2025 Retention Players: Nicholas Pooran Set To Get Richie Rich

Although the exact amounts each player is retained for haven't been disclosed, the IPL’s set retention deduction formula offers insight into their likely values:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain): INR 18 crore (first retention) Ravindra Jadeja: INR 14 crore (second retention) MS Dhoni: INR 4 crore as an uncapped player (given he hasn't played international cricket since 2019, the IPL rule allows him to be considered uncapped) Shivam Dube: INR 11 crore (third retention) Matheesha Pathirana: INR 14 crore (fourth retention)

These amounts are deducted from CSK’s total purse of INR 120 crore, meaning the franchise will have approximately INR 55 crore left for the IPL 2025 auction.

The IPL’s return of the rule allowing players who haven’t played international cricket for over five years to be retained as uncapped players gives CSK a significant financial advantage. Dhoni’s retention in this uncapped category not only saves CSK a considerable amount from their auction purse but also opens up financial flexibility for other strategic moves. The official confirmation of CSK’s retention list is expected at 5 pm today, but all signs indicate that Dhoni, alongside four other standout players, will indeed remain in CSK’s core squad.

Building the Core: Gaikwad, Jadeja, Dube, and Pathirana

CSK’s retention strategy also includes emerging talents and experienced all-rounders: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Matheesha Pathirana. Each player brings unique strengths to CSK’s lineup, ensuring balance and versatility.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The newly appointed captain has been instrumental in recent IPL seasons, consistently anchoring CSK’s top order. With a blend of stability and aggression, Gaikwad is primed to lead the franchise through a new era. His tactical acumen and calm demeanor mirror Dhoni’s leadership, setting a strong foundation for CSK’s future.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder’s retention is a no-brainer. Jadeja’s sharp fielding, finishing ability with the bat, and wicket-taking prowess with the ball make him invaluable in T20 cricket. As a senior player, he provides Gaikwad with essential support on the field, contributing with crucial performances when needed.

Shivam Dube: Dube, a power hitter with potential as a sixth bowler, showed glimpses of brilliance in recent seasons, earning a spot among the retained. With CSK investing in his growth, Dube’s role is likely to expand, offering him a chance to solidify his place as a reliable all-rounder.

Matheesha Pathirana: Known for his unconventional sling-arm bowling style, the Sri Lankan pacer adds diversity to CSK’s bowling attack. Pathirana’s ability to bowl effective yorkers under pressure gives CSK a much-needed edge, especially in death-over scenarios. Retaining him aligns with CSK’s vision to nurture young talent with a long-term perspective.

Financial Strategy and Auction Prowess

CSK’s retention of these five players is strategic, as it sets aside approximately INR 65 crore from their INR 120 crore purse. This leaves the franchise with limited but manageable auction resources, which they can leverage to fill other crucial roles. Additionally, CSK still has one “Right-to-Match” option, which provides them flexibility to reclaim a previously unretained player if necessary.

The deduction formula—INR 18 crore for the first retained player, INR 14 crore for the second, and so forth—allows CSK to allocate resources thoughtfully. This approach not only builds a stable core but also enables the franchise to target specific skill gaps during the auction. By retaining this group, CSK ensures continuity while balancing the books, positioning themselves as a formidable squad for the upcoming seasons.

Dhoni’s Influence: Leadership, Legacy, and Lasting Impact

MS Dhoni may no longer be CSK’s captain, but his role as mentor and wicketkeeper still holds immense value. With his unparalleled understanding of the game, Dhoni guides both experienced players and newcomers alike, fostering a cohesive team environment. In IPL 2024, he chose to bat sparingly, prioritizing workload management and focusing on nurturing talents like Shivam Dube and Jadeja. This unselfish decision speaks to his commitment to CSK’s long-term vision, preparing the squad for success even beyond his playing years. Reflecting on his decision, Dhoni recently stated, “I just want to enjoy the game for the next few years.” His approach underscores a passion for cricket and a readiness to step aside when the time is right—traits that will leave a lasting legacy in CSK’s history.