Live Updates | IPL 2025 Retention Players: Who Will MI, RCB, CSK, PBKS, SRH, KKR, GT, LSG, RR, DC Retain?

IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: The IPL 2025 player retention deadline is set for October 31, just ahead of Diwali. Teams can retain up to six players, either through outright retentions or by using the Right-To-Match (RTM) card in the upcoming mega auction. The retention slabs include Rs 18 crore for the first and fourth capped players, Rs 14 crore for the second and fifth, and Rs 11 crore for the third, with uncapped players valued at Rs 4 crore. Notably, if a franchise pays a player below the set retention value, the higher fixed amount will still be deducted from its auction purse. There’s no cap on retaining foreign players, allowing teams complete flexibility in their roster composition. Indian players qualify as “uncapped” if they haven’t represented India in five years or lack a BCCI central contract.