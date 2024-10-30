Advertisement
IPL 2025

Live Updates | IPL 2025 Retention Players: Who Will MI, RCB, CSK, PBKS, SRH, KKR, GT, LSG, RR, DC Retain?

IPL 2025 Players Retention Live Updates: Teams can retain up to six players by October 31, with flexibility on retention costs, foreign players, and uncapped player rules.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
LIVE Blog

IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: The IPL 2025 player retention deadline is set for October 31, just ahead of Diwali. Teams can retain up to six players, either through outright retentions or by using the Right-To-Match (RTM) card in the upcoming mega auction. The retention slabs include Rs 18 crore for the first and fourth capped players, Rs 14 crore for the second and fifth, and Rs 11 crore for the third, with uncapped players valued at Rs 4 crore. Notably, if a franchise pays a player below the set retention value, the higher fixed amount will still be deducted from its auction purse. There’s no cap on retaining foreign players, allowing teams complete flexibility in their roster composition. Indian players qualify as “uncapped” if they haven’t represented India in five years or lack a BCCI central contract.

30 October 2024
18:10 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 Retention Day live. For every update of all 10 team's retention list stay tuned with Zee News.

