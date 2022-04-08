हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virender Sehwag

IPL: Virender Sehwag wants name of cricketer who hung Yuzvendra Chahal from balcony

Yuzvendra Chahal shocked the cricketing world with a big statement when he said that during IPL 2013, when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup, he was hung from the balcony by a cricketer. He did not name him but the revelation has shook the cricketing world.  

IPL: Virender Sehwag wants name of cricketer who hung Yuzvendra Chahal from balcony
Source: Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal shocked the cricketing world with a big statement when he said that during IPL 2013, when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup, he was hung from the balcony by a cricketer. He did not name him but the revelation has shook the cricketing world.  

“I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” said Chahal in the video.

The comments made by Chahal has prompted many reactions and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is also one of them. 

He tweeted a picture from a scene of Lage Raho Munnabhai where Sanjay Dutt's character has hung a man from the balcony. He also wrote: "Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this."

Whether Chahal names that player or not, only time will tell. But one thing is clear that behind the razzmatazz of IPL, a lot happens and many stories go untold and Chahal should be lauded for his courage to speak up. Whether he names that cricketer or not, should be entirely his choice.

