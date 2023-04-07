It's all rubbish: Danish Kaneria On Pakistan Player Comparing PSL With IPL

Which is the biggest T20 league in cricket? This is one of the favourite questions that are being asked by cricket fans around the world. The numbers clearly suggest that there is no competition for Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). With 10 top-quality sides fighting for the IPL trophy, the cash-rich league is unarguably the crowd's and player's favourite. Even after all these facts, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is often compared with IPL. A recent comment from Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, stirred some controversy when he claimed that the PSL was better than the IPL.

“PSL has stunned the entire world. There were talks earlier that PSL won't be successful, but even us, as a player, have felt that PSL is a success. The IPL is there, but if you ask any player around the world who has played in the PSL, he would say that Pakistan's league is the toughest in the world,” Rizwan had said.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has dismissed these comparisons. In an interview with Timenownews.com, Kaneria rubbished the claims, stating that the IPL is the greatest league worldwide, with no other league coming close to its stature. According to Kaneria, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the IPL on par with the NFL of the United States.

"It's all rubbish," Kaneria said when asked about the comparisons between PSL and the IPL. "The stature of IPL is the greatest all over the world, and no other league even comes close. The BCCI has made the league at par with the NFL of USA," he said.

Kaneria also highlighted the fact that when the IPL takes place, all other cricket around the world stops. The world's best players come to play in the IPL, and even players like Steve Smith were not picked by any team in the league. On the other hand, PSL teams consist mostly of retired players.

"When the IPL happens, all other cricket around the world stops. The world's best players come and play in the IPL, and even a player like Steve Smith was not picked by any team in the league. On the other hand, PSL teams are filled with retired players," Kaneria added.

IPL is widely considered to be the greatest cricket league worldwide. The league has attracted the best players from around the globe, and its stature is unrivalled. While the PSL may have its strengths, it cannot be compared to the IPL.