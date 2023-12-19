trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700804
IPL's Most Expensive Player Mitchell Starc Once Requested Fake Virat Kohli's Account To Buy Him In IPL Auction Back In 2017

Starc's return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus is marked by a quirky incident from 2017 when he mistakenly messaged a fake Virat Kohli Twitter account.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a groundbreaking move at the IPL 2024 mini-auction, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc shattered records by becoming the most expensive player ever bought in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc's services for an astronomical sum of Rs 24.75 crore, trumping fierce competition from other franchises.

The auction room witnessed an intense battle as Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans engaged in a bidding war for Starc. The bidding crossed the Rs. 20.00 Cr mark, with the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging as the frontrunners with a bold bid of Rs. 20.75 Cr. In a dramatic turn of events, the Gujarat Titans countered with a bid of Rs. 23.50 Cr, creating a buzz of excitement. However, KKR held their ground and clinched the deal with a winning bid of Rs. 24.75 Cr, making Starc the costliest acquisition in IPL history.

Starc's Eight-Year Return and Twitter Mishap

Starc's return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus is marked by a quirky incident from 2017 when he mistakenly messaged a fake Virat Kohli Twitter account. The lighthearted banter occurred after India's series win against Australia, with Starc sending his congratulations to Kohli. However, the twist unfolded when the message intended for Kohli's official account landed in a parody account (@imVkohIIi).

The Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Starc's good-natured message read, "Hey friend :) Hopefully, I don't have to look for a new IPL team?? Haha media hey! Didn't get a chance to have a proper catch up mate but Congrats on the series win and on your summer personally... I hope that shoulder is on the mend and not too bad. Good luck for the IPL, here's hoping to an RCB win. Cheers mate." The tweet, posted by the parody account owner, added a humorous touch to the mix.

