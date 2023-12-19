Social Media Flooded With Memes As Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player In History Of IPL Auctions

The IPL 2024 auction in Dubai witnessed a fierce bidding war, ultimately culminating in Australian pacer Mitchell Starc breaking the record set by his compatriot Pat Cummins just hours earlier. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc's services for a staggering INR 24.75 crore, making him the costliest player in the history of IPL auctions. Pat Cummins had set a new benchmark as the highest-paid player in IPL history when Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired him for INR 20.5 crore. However, the glory was short-lived as Starc, with his left-arm prowess, fetched an astronomical INR 24.75 crore, trumping Cummins' record within a mere hour.

Auction Drama Unfolds

The bidding war for Starc unfolded dramatically with four teams vying for the Australian speedster's services. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians initiated the battle but withdrew before reaching the 10-crore mark. Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans then entered the fray, escalating the bidding war to unprecedented heights. The audience erupted in applause as Starc's value soared beyond 20 crores, and the duel between Riders and Titans ensued until KKR finally secured their prized catch.

KKR's Strategic Moves

Kolkata Knight Riders didn't stop with Starc; they also secured the services of KS Bharat and Chetan Sakariya, each signed at INR 50 lakh. The team's strategic moves in the auction showcased their determination to build a formidable squad for the upcoming IPL season.

Starc's Return to KKR and IPL Legacy

Starc's return to Kolkata Knight Riders marks his second stint with the two-time IPL champions. Having last played in the IPL in 2015 for RCB, Starc's absence from the tournament spotlight in recent years heightened the anticipation surrounding his auction. In 2018, despite being part of the KKR setup, Starc remained sidelined due to injury.

Player Profile and Impact

Known for his ability to take early wickets and deliver lethal swing, Mitchell Starc has proven himself as a premier wicket-taking bowler. With 34 wickets in 27 IPL games at an economy rate of 7.16, Starc brings a wealth of experience to the KKR bowling attack. His stellar performance was instrumental in Australia's T20 World Cup victory in 2021.