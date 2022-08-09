Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series between the two sides starting on Tuesday (August 9) at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland would be desperate to make a statement as they have lost all their last 11 international matches and have failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup as well.

In the last two months, Ireland have played series against New Zealand, South Africa and India. On the other hand, Afghanistan won the last 12 out of 13 T20Is against Ireland. Moreover, they are coming into this series with a clean sweep Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20I series in June.

Checkout Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live streaming details below:

When will Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I T20I match will be played on Sunday (August 7).

Where will Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I T20I match start?

The Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live?

The Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live streaming online?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.