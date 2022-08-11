NewsCricket
IRELAND VS AFGHANISTAN

After beating Afghanistan in the first T20I by seven-wicket, Ireland will want to continue on the winning path in the second T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Thursday. After winning the opening fixture, Ireland captain and Man of the Match in the first game, Andy Balbarnie said, "Lot more fun to score runs and get a win. We have been hurting not getting over the line against a few great teams, but today feels good. I thought we bowled pretty well and chased smartly. Lorcan Tucker played a brilliant knock - a bit of a complete chase. We managed to get a solid platform today, and the threat of spin was navigated well. It is great to have so many bowling options, everyone is doing their role with the ball. We knew we could chase this, our bowlers bowled to the plans."

Checkout Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live streaming details below

When will Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I T20I match will be played on Thursday (August 11).

Where will Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I T20I match start?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live streaming online?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.

