After beating Afghanistan in the first T20I by seven-wicket, Ireland will want to continue on the winning path in the second T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Thursday. After winning the opening fixture, Ireland captain and Man of the Match in the first game, Andy Balbarnie said, "Lot more fun to score runs and get a win. We have been hurting not getting over the line against a few great teams, but today feels good. I thought we bowled pretty well and chased smartly. Lorcan Tucker played a brilliant knock - a bit of a complete chase. We managed to get a solid platform today, and the threat of spin was navigated well. It is great to have so many bowling options, everyone is doing their role with the ball. We knew we could chase this, our bowlers bowled to the plans."

Change of Inning _@IMUsmanGhani87 scored 5__9__, @RGurbaz_21 chipped with a gritty 2__6__ and @IZadran18 struck important 2__9__* runs at the back end of the inning to help Afghanistan post 168/7 on the board.



Over to our bowlers now!#AfghanAtalan | IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/HBqB20Xhkr — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2022



Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: August 11 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG, 2nd T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq