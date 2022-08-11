NewsCricket
IRELAND VS AFGHANISTAN

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match at Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 11

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match at Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 11

After beating Afghanistan in the first T20I by seven-wicket, Ireland will want to continue on the winning path in the second T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Thursday. After winning the opening fixture, Ireland captain and Man of the Match in the first game, Andy Balbarnie said, "Lot more fun to score runs and get a win. We have been hurting not getting over the line against a few great teams, but today feels good. I thought we bowled pretty well and chased smartly. Lorcan Tucker played a brilliant knock - a bit of a complete chase. We managed to get a solid platform today, and the threat of spin was navigated well. It is great to have so many bowling options, everyone is doing their role with the ball. We knew we could chase this, our bowlers bowled to the plans."


Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: August 11 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG, 2nd T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Ireland vs AfghanistanIRE vs AFG Dream11IRE vs AFG 2nd T20IIRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket TipsRashid KhanRehmanullah GurbazPaul Stirling

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?