Ireland vs Namibia Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch IRL vs NAM Live in India

Their future in the tournament at stake, Namibia and Ireland will look to put their best foot forward when they clash in a battle of survival in a Group A game of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday (October 22). Both teams have lost to Sri Lanka and beaten the Netherlands and thus have two points each.

With Sri Lanka already through to the Super 12s stage and Netherlands out of the equation, the winner of Friday’s clash between the two will become the second side from Group A to advance to the next stage. Going ahead, Ireland will hope for a better display with the bat. They made short work of the Dutch in their campaign opener but everyone failed to cope against the formidable Sri Lankan bowling attack barring skipper Andrew Balbirnie (41) who fought a lonely battle in the side's 70-run loss.

Pacers Curtis Campher (4 wickets), Joshua Little (5 wickets) and Mark Adair (5 wickets) have done well with the ball and Ireland will be counting on the trio to get the job done against Namibia.

[?] The World Cup Daily 30-second Report - 21 October 2021.#30SecondReport pic.twitter.com/q3x6HHejNB — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 21, 2021

On the other hand, debutants Namibia will be high on confidence having completed their highest-successful chase in a T20I to notch up their maiden World Cup win on Wednesday against the Netherlands. Having been bowled out for 96 in their opener, the Namibian batters did well to overhaul the target of 165 with one over to spare against the Netherlands.

With openers Stephan Baard and Zane Green failing in the two games so far, Wiese alongside skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Craig Williams will need to shoulder the responsibility of putting runs on the board while the bowlers will also have their task cut out.

Teams (From):

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia begins on October 22 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia will be held in Sharjah.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Ireland vs Namibia will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.