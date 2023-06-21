Ireland Vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Ireland and Scotland will face off in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on June 21. Both teams will be aiming to secure their first win. Scotland will be kicking off their World Cup 2023 Qualifiers campaign with this match against the Irish cricket team. The match will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Ireland had a disappointing start to their World Cup 2023 Qualifiers journey, suffering a five-wicket loss at the hands of Oman. Despite a commendable innings by George Dockrell, who scored an unbeaten 91, Ireland’s bowlers couldn't defend their total of 281. Oman comfortably chased down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B of the World Cup 2023 qualifiers along with Sri Lanka, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-three sides from the two groups will qualify for the Super Six stage. Sri Lanka is currently at the top spot in Group B with two points to their name. In their first match, they defeated the United Arab Emirates by 175 runs.

Ireland vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 21, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app

Ireland vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, George Munsey

All-rounders: Mark Leask, Andy McBrine, B McMullen

Bowlers: Josh Little

Captain: Harry Tector

Vice-captain: George Dockrell

Ireland vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, George Hume, Ben White

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), B McMullen, Chris McBride, Mark Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), S Sharif, C Sole, Mark Watt, A Evans