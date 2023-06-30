Ireland Vs USA: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

Both Ireland and the United States of America cricket teams will be playing for pride when they take the field against each other in the seventh-place playoff semi-final of the World Cup Qualifier today. The match between Ireland and USA is scheduled to be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. The American cricket team had a disappointing campaign in the World Cup Qualifier. USA finished the group stage campaign at the bottom of the standings without a single win under their belt. In their last match, USA had to face a 304-run defeat at the hands of hosts Zimbabwe. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth total of 408. During the run chase, USA were bowled out for just 104.

Ireland, on the other hand, will head into today’s game after defeating the United Arab Emirates Cricket team by 138 runs. Batting first, Ireland reached a massive score of 349. The Irish bowling unit bowled out their opponents for just 211. It eventually turned out to be the Irish cricket team’s solitary win in the group stage. Ireland capped off their group stage campaign at the fourth spot of the Group B standings.

Ireland Vs USA World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final: Details

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 30, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Ireland Vs USA Cricket World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shayan Jahangir, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Gajanand Singh

All-rounders: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Andy Balbirnie

Bowlers: Josh Little, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Mark Adair

Ireland Vs USA Cricket World Cup Qualifier seventh-place playoff semi-final: Probable 11

Ireland: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c and wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq.