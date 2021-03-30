Irfan Pathan 4th cricketer to test COVID-19 positive in Road Safety World Series including Sachin Tendulkar

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday became the fourth Indian cricketer to test COVID-19 positive, having recently taken part in the veteran’s Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur, which is fast turning out to be a super spreader.

Before Irfan, his elder brother Yusuf, legendary Sachin Tendulkar and S Badrinath have all taken to twitter to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested,” Irfan tweeted.

“Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health,” he further wrote.

Road Safety World Series is a private tournament that didn't have BCCI approval as it was only meant for retired cricketers. The worst part was that the organisers didn’t restrict crowd movement even when BCCI made the later part of England series a closed-door affair.

Spectators were not wearing mask and questions are being raised as to what kind of bio-bubble was created by the organisers of the Road Safety World Series.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan, who played alongside Badrinath in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Both the former Indian cricketers shared the news on Twitter.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Pathan tweeted.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

(with PTI inputs)