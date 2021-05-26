Irfan Pathan defends wife’s ‘blurred’ pic, calls himself her ‘mate not master’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan finally broke his silence and reacted to his wife’s blurred picture on the internet that has received unnecessary hate messages. A picture of Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig was posted from his son’s Instagram account where her face was partially blurred. The blur bit caught the eye of the fans, who started pouring in hate messages asking if she is not allowed to reveal her face.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan posted the same picture and clarified that it is by choice that she has blurred that part. The 36-year old former all-rounder also said that he is not her ‘master but her mate’.

Irfan tweeted from his account with the same picture saying, “This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master”.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Irfan Pathan turned out in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s for India over his international career. He also represented multiple Indian Premier League teams like Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Kandy Tuskers, Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Recently, in a bid to help India fight the COVID-19 crisis, the cricketer joined hands with his brother Yusuf. The two brothers have been helping the needy with food, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, etc during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The donation is done via the brothers’ Pathan foundation.

The ex-cricketer was recently part of the Road Safety World Series 2020-21. In seven games, Irfan picked up seven wickets and scored 126 runs in three innings. He played a pivotal role in the final of the tournament picking up two wickets against Sri Lanka Legends and helping India Legends win by 14 runs. Irfan too contracted the virus just after the tournament.