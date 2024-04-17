Irfan Pathan indirectly criticized Mitchell Starc, IPL's most expensive player, as Starc struggled in KKR's recent match against Rajasthan Royals. Starc, known for his lethal yorkers, was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore but failed to impress, conceding 50 runs with an economy of 12.50 in his four-over spell. However, Starc bounced back in KKR's subsequent match against Lucknow Super Giants. He showcased glimpses of his best form, taking three crucial wickets and conceding 28 runs in his four overs. Despite an expensive first over, Starc's disciplined bowling helped set the stage for KKR's eventual victory.

Irfan took to X to voice his concern over Starc's form and stated, "Most expensive player in your team can't be your weak link."

Although Starc struggled in the powerplay, failing to take wickets and leaking runs, he was brought back later in the innings. Unfortunately, his costly 18th over tilted the game in RR's favor, leading to their thrilling victory on the last ball of the match. Despite Starc's efforts, KKR couldn't defend the target.

Jos Buttler played a stellar innings for RR, guiding them to a historic chase. Currently, KKR sits second on the points table and will face Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

The cricket world showered praise on Jos Buttler for his phenomenal century against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Former England captain Michael Vaughan went as far as to label Buttler's performance as "surely one of the greatest ever T20 innings... absolutely incredible @josbuttler."

England's current Test captain, Ben Stokes, also lauded Buttler, highlighting his exceptional ability to read the game. Stokes expressed that he would have been more surprised if Buttler hadn't finished the game off, emphasizing Buttler's talent in assessing game situations and maintaining composure.

Irfan Pathan joined in the chorus of admiration for Buttler, describing his innings as "RR ka Jos high hai boss," indicating Buttler's significant impact on the Rajasthan Royals' performance with his outstanding batting display.