Irfan Pathan's unbeaten 57 takes India Legends to stunning victory against SL Legends

After a long-time, an Indian team has won a limited-overs match after its top-order failed miserably. India Legends in the third match of the Road Safety World Series defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 5 wickets on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The Man of the Match Irfan Pathan, who took away the game from SL Legends, smashed an unbeaten 57 runs off 31 balls to take India Legends home.

This is India Legends' second win in the series.

Earlier, the SL Legends were invited to bat first who managed 138-8 in their 20 overs.

The captain of SL Legends, Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 23 off 23, whereas, Chamara Kapugedera also reached the same figure off 17 balls.

These two were the top-scorers for the SL Legends.

Late fire-works from Rangana Herath (12 off 3) who hit three consecutive boundaries off Zaheer Khan in the penultimate over of the innings made sure the team reaches a fighting score.

For India Legends, Munaf Patel kept the score-line in control who bagged four wickets by conceding just 19 runs in his four-over quota. Manpreet Gony, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar took one wicket each.

Road Safety World Series 2020: How India Legends vs West Indies Legends match progressed

In reply, India Legends got off to a poor start as the opener Sachin Tendulkar was caught behind in the very first over. Sachin departed without disturbing the scoreboard.

Virender Sehwag, who was dropped on the very first ball of the chase, also got run out in the third over. Sehwag was dismissed for four.

Mohammad Kaif, who took care of one end for a long time was also left behind by Yuvraj Singh in the fifth over who couldn't control the bounce and got out trying to pull the ball. Yuvi could only get one run to his account.

Kaif and India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar helped India past 10 overs without giving away any wicket. They had a partnership of 43 runs before Bangar was out LBW for 18 runs.

Kaif (46 off 45) had a small partnership with Pathan and got out while accelerating the score in the 15th over.

India Legends were heading to an embarrassing defeat before Irfan Pathan changed his gear. Irfan started hitting all over the park and hit 6 fours and 3 sixes to remain unbeaten at 57 off 31 balls. He was supported by Manpreet Gony who hit 11* off 8 balls.

India Legends will next lock horns with the South Africa Legends on March 14, 2020, whereas, SL Legends will also take on SA Legends on March 13, 2020.

The fourth match of the Road Safety World Series is on March 11, 2020, between West Indies Legends and SA Legends.

Brief Scores:

SL Legends 138-8 (20 overs) Kapugedera 23(17) Dilshan 23(23) Munaf Patel 19-4 (4 overs)

India 139-5 (18.4 overs) Irfan Pathan 57*(31) M Kaif 46(45) C Vaas 5-2 (3 overs)