Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan posted a picture of him with his wife Saba Baig on Instagram on the occasion of their eighth marriage anniversary, a couple of days back. But they did not know that the pic will be discussed and debated so much on the social media platform among his fans. It was a beautiful photo but there was something unique about it. This was the first time that his wife Saba chose to reveal her face to the world through social media. In all other posts of the couple made by the former India pacer, Saba's face is hidden by either a mask or a naqab. It was a choice that his wife had made, following a religious practice.

But a couple of days back she decided to finally stop practicing it and showed her face to the fans. There is nothing wrong in it as it is completely her choice to either follow some religious practice or not as India is a free country and gives these rights to the citizens. But Saba faced a lot of hate and trolling online for choosing to reveal her face. Some people made terrible comments, asking Irfan to tell her wife to start wearking burqa while others advising Saba that she was doing the right thing by wearing a naqab, hiding her face.

"Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love," Irfan had written in the caption. Some of the fanatics did not see the love the couple had for each other but instead, focussed on other unimportant things.

Check out the photo posted by Irfan and the trolling in the comments section:

Irfan is among the best Indian pacers that the country has produced. Yes, he could not play to his full potential and the career was filled with a lot of road blocks thanks to injuries. After retirement, the cricketer remodelled himself into a confident commentator and social media celebrity. He is also an actor and has featured in some South Indian films. Irfan is donning many hats these days. Along with his brother Yusuf, Irfan also runs a cricket academy, preparing the next line of Indian cricketers. He has also played a huge role in mentoring some Jammu & Kashmir players.