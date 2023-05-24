Is Deepak Chahar Injured Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final? CSK Pacer Gives Update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar was brilliant in the Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) as he finished with figures of 2 for 29 from 4 overs. His scalps included dangerous GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. It helped CSK gain momentum in defence of 173 runs in the all-important game. This show by Chahar will keep CSK in good stead ahead of the final. The CSK pacer was struggling with a hamstring injury midway through the season but he recovered in time to boost their chances in the competition.

Is Chahar injury-free ahead of final?

The history suggests that Chahar keeps falling to injuries and it is important, from point of view of CSK, that he is completely fit. On being asked in the post-match presentation whether his body is keeping well or not, Chahar said that he is fit to go.

"Everything's okay, one more to go," Deepak Chahar said in a post-match presentation.

Chahar on CSK's bowling plans vs GT

Speaking on CSK's bowling plans for Titans, Chahar said that the bowlers aimed to remain calm and bowl in the right areas. "I think the length, we saw them bowling, it was sticking and we decided to bowl a full length, didn't experiment too much, let them (the batters) take the risks. Chasing 170 in a semi-final with the crowd against you is difficult. I have played in playoffs before, I just told them about the pressure (when asked about what he told the juniors), I just asked them to be confident about their skills, just one ball or catch is very important at this stage," said Chahar.

'Playing finals relgularly will help CSK'

Chahar sais that CSK will use the experience of playing many IPL finals to good use on May 28 when they play their tenth one of the T20 league. "We have the belief, we have done it so many times (on reaching the finals), the benefit of having seniors in big contests matter a lot, we have been there previously and it does help," Chahar added, on chances of CSK winning the title.