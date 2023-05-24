Watch: Sakshi Dhoni, Ziva's Priceless REACTION To MS Dhoni's CSK Qualifying For IPL 2023 Final Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) extended their record of qualifying for the most number of Indian Premier League finals when they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the championship. The Sunday night final will be CSK's 10th in the history of the tournament. Dhoni did not have a great game with the bat but he was brilliant as the captain as he used his bowlers well to stop GT 15 short of the winning mark. Chennai crowd was at its feet to laud the effort of Dhoni and his side, who displayed an all-round show.

Sakshi, Ziva get emotional

Among the crowd, there were two people who were slightly more happy than others. They were Dhoni's wife Sakshi and Ziva. Sakshi and Ziva have not attended most of the games of the leagu. But in the last leg of the T20 championship, both Sakshi and Ziva have been with the side, cheering for them from the stands.

As soon as CSK beat GT, Sakshi and Ziva gave the best reaction to the victory. Dressed in yellow, the home fans knew no limit to their happiness. Amid the celebration, Ziva kissed Sakshi to display her affection towards her parents.

Watch Sakshi and Ziva celebrate CSK's win over GT below:

The emotions of Sakshi and Ziva with fans when CSK qualified for IPL 2023 Final.



Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/UUUVZpV1w0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2023

Dhoni praises team-game at CSK

CSK skipper Dhoni was full of praise for his Chennai teammates. He credited them for their hard work and executing their plans on the field. Dhoni also underlined the importance of having a brilliant support staff. "We try to motivate them as much as possible. Support staff is there, Bravo and Eric are there. You see the wicket and according to that you keep adjusting the field." Dhoni jokingly admitted that he can be annoying at times as captain but the team always listens to him. "I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. Only request I ask from the fielders is, keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction (from me), just keep an eye on me."