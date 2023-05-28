Is It MS Dhoni's Farewell? Chennai Fans Wonder Ahead Of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final - Watch Heartwarming Video

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are poised for a title showdown against the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Before the game, ardent fans of Dhoni in Chennai have a special message dedicated to their beloved captain. Dhoni, hailing from Ranchi, shares a unique bond with the crowd in Chennai. Having played numerous matches for CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, every time he steps onto the pitch in Chennai, the fans passionately chant and cheer for their captain, making their voices the loudest in the stadium. In a heartwarming video shared by IPL's Twitter handle, fans express their profound love and affection for the former Indian skipper.

A fan expressed, "For the past 10 years, I have been working diligently on IPL duties, and my initial motivation for this job was solely to catch a glimpse of Dhoni." Dhoni, who has shattered numerous records

throughout his career, is set to achieve a remarkable milestone in the final match. He will become the only player to reach the milestone of 250 IPL matches. In his 249 matches, Dhoni has amassed a total of 5082 runs with an impressive average of 39.09. He has achieved this feat with a strike rate of 135.96. His highest individual score stands at 84*, and he has secured 24 half-centuries in the tournament.

"So, I made a special request to be assigned to this job. People speculate that this might be Dhoni's final IPL. I don't know if that holds true. Regardless of the future captains who lead CSK, there is no chance we will ever witness anyone quite like him. He continues to appear in my dreams," shared a devoted fan. Another supporter mentioned, "Always calm and composed, Thala remains Thala no matter the circumstances." "Since my childhood, it has always been Dhoni for me. Just when I hoped to see him someday, that wish came true. And then, I even got the opportunity to have a photo with him, something I had been wondering about," added another fan.

One enthusiast recounted their first experience watching Dhoni play, describing it as a fantastic and exhilarating moment. They exclaimed, "During the first match, the entire crowd was roaring 'Dhoni-Dhoni.' It sent shivers down my spine!" A young fan eagerly expressed, "I'm genuinely thrilled to see him. I love MS Dhoni."