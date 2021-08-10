Is Rahul Dravid in line to become next India head coach? THIS BCCI move suggests so

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited application for the post of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) cricket head. While it could be about following a process as Rahul Dravid was appointed NCA head on July 8, 2019, it could also mean that current NCA head Rahul Dravid may take on a bigger responsibility moving forward.

Former India captain Dravid went as interim head coach to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series last month. India enjoyed success on the Lankan tour, led by Shikhar Dhawan by winning the ODI series and losing a closely-fought T20 series 1-2 after nine cricketers were sidelined due to Krunal Pandya’s positive COVID-19 test.

There is speculation in some quarters of the BCCI that Dravid could be in line to take over as next Team India head coach with current coach Ravi Shastri’s term coming to an end in November after the 2021 T20 World Cup. There is a current age cap of 60 years for the BCCI support staff and Shastri turned 59 years this year.

If Dravid is indeed considered for the position of the head coach, he will have to apply for the position like Shastri did in the past and a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will select the new India head coach.

“He (Ravi Shastri) has done a decent job earlier as well and winning the trophy, something we have been waiting for, I think the purpose will be filled. But at the end of the day, the way Rahul (Dravid) bhai has gone to Sri Lanka as a coach and the board rejected the proposal of two additional batsmen, you get a somewhat different signal. If you ask me, there is pressure on Ravi bhai,” former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi was quoted as saying by India News.

According to the job notification posted on the BCCI website, the NCA cricket head will report to the BCCI secretary and will get a two-year contract. The person will supervise 25-30 people and 12 will report directly to the head.

“The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programs at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore (NCA). He will be responsible for the preparation, development and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy. He will be singularly responsible for the development of emerging and youth cricketers within the male and female player development programmes who are sent to the NCA.”

The remit may include, but not limited to India A sides, under 23, Under 19, Under 16 team players, as well as state association players who train at the NCA and upgrade skills at the NCA. Head Cricket NCA will work closely with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches, & Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including, India A, Under 19, Under 23, India Women’s teams in the identification of key training and development objectives.