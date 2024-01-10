Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Omitted From Afghanistan T20Is On Disciplinary Grounds: Report

In a surprising turn of events, the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from India's 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan has raised eyebrows across the cricketing fraternity. While Ishan Kishan withdrew from the Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons, Shreyas Iyer faced a torrid time in the same series, managing only 41 runs in four innings. Recent revelations from a Bengali newspaper, Anandabazar Patrika, suggest that their omission is rooted in disciplinary issues.

Ishan Kishan's Controversial Actions

Before being dropped from the T20I series, Ishan Kishan attracted criticism for his actions post the South Africa Test series. The wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted partying with former captain MS Dhoni in Dubai, a move that didn't sit well with the selectors, especially considering his earlier withdrawal from the Test series. Additionally, Ishan's appearance on a popular TV quiz show raised further concerns, potentially jeopardizing his spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer's Struggles and Unimpressive Choices

Shreyas Iyer's exclusion is attributed to his poor shot selection during the South Africa Test series. The selectors expressed their dissatisfaction and recommended that he play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy to regain form and match fitness. However, Shreyas opted for time off, a decision that did not align with the selectors' expectations. Despite being dropped initially, he later made himself available for the Ranji game against Andhra Pradesh, starting on January 12.

Strict Measures by Selectors

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee seems to be adopting a strict stance towards players not prioritizing Test and first-class cricket. The exclusion of Ishan and Shreyas appears to be a clear message that the committee values discipline and commitment, as demonstrated by Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, who have impressed the selectors with their hard work and dedication.

Shreyas Iyer's Redemption in Ranji Trophy

With the Afghanistan T20Is snub, Shreyas Iyer is set to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, starting January 12. His return to the domestic circuit provides an opportunity for redemption, especially after a lacklustre performance in the Test series against South Africa. The focus will be on regaining form ahead of the England Test series, with pitches likely to favour spin.