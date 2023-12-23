Ishan Kishan Takes A Timeout From IND vs SA Test Series To Battle Mental Fatigue Amidst Non-Stop Cricket

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has opted out of the South Africa tour, and reports suggest that "mental fatigue" resulting from continuous travel with the Indian team is the primary reason behind his decision. The young cricketer, who has been on the road for the past year, approached the team management during the South Africa tour, requesting a break to address his mental well-being.

Ishan Kishan has opted out of the South Africa Test series.



The Indian Express reported on Friday that Kishan's request was met with understanding from the team management, who subsequently consulted with the selectors. According to the report, everyone involved agreed to Kishan's need for a break, emphasizing the importance of mental health in professional sports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release citing 'personal reasons' for Kishan's withdrawal from the upcoming Test series against South Africa. In response to Kishan's request, the Men’s Selection Committee named Mr. KS Bharat as a replacement wicketkeeper.

Since January 3, 2023, Ishan Kishan has been an integral part of the Indian squad, embarking on a journey that included series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, as well as the 50-over World Cup. Despite showcasing his talent with impactful performances, Kishan found himself on the bench, especially during the South Africa tour.

The demanding schedule, including a full IPL season with Mumbai Indians, the World Test Championship final in England, and a comprehensive West Indies tour, took a toll on Kishan's mental and physical health. His commitment and transition to the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and a three-ODI series against Australia further added to the strain.

Facing the prospect of limited playing opportunities and acknowledging the toll on his overall well-being, Kishan made a courageous decision to step back temporarily from international cricket. This move reflects the increasing awareness and importance placed on mental health in the competitive world of professional sports.

Ishan Kishan's decision to prioritize his mental and physical well-being serves as a reminder that even in the midst of success, athletes must take the necessary steps to maintain their health. The cricketing fraternity, including the BCCI, stands in support of Kishan's choice, emphasizing the significance of mental wellness in the rigorous world of international cricket.