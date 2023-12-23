Mitchell Starc Reveals Real Reason Behind Not Playing IPL Since 2015

In a groundbreaking turn of events at the IPL Players Auction in Dubai, Mitchell Starc emerged as the highest-paid player, fetching a staggering Rs 24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This historic deal not only shattered previous records but also marked Starc's return to the IPL after an eight-season hiatus. Starc's absence from the IPL since 2015 has been a subject of speculation and curiosity. However, the Australian pacer, now 33, revealed on the LiSTNR Sport podcast on YouTube that he has no regrets about missing the last eight seasons. According to Starc, the decision to focus on his national duties and skip the IPL has been instrumental in prolonging his Test career.

"I made some choices, which I don't regret at all. I think it's probably helped my Test career, so I'm very happy with how it's all gone. Very grateful to have some interest in the auction and excited, thrilled, surprised. There's plenty of words you can describe the night," Starc expressed.

The Auction Drama

Starc, initially listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore, attracted competitive bids from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. A fierce bidding war unfolded, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans joining in. Eventually, KKR secured Starc's services at a record price, making him the most expensive buy in IPL history.

A Look Back: Starc's IPL Journey

Starc's IPL journey began with two successful seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015. He showcased his exceptional bowling skills, claiming 14 and 20 wickets in the respective seasons. Notably, during the 2015 season, he achieved his best figures of 4/15.

Gambhir's Insight: Starc as KKR's X-Factor

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, who has returned to the team as a mentor for IPL 2024, expressed his views on Starc's return. Gambhir believes that Starc will be a massive asset to domestic bowlers, branding him as the X-factor for KKR in the upcoming season.

"Starc is an X-factor, there is no doubt about that. Someone who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the death overs and more importantly, someone who can lead the attack," Gambhir stated.

RCB's Perspective: Missed Opportunity with Starc

While the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated their record-breaking acquisition, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, revealed that they would have loved to go for Mitchell Starc. However, the auction order made it challenging for RCB, leading them to settle for Alzarri Joseph.

Bobat explained, "We wanted to have ourselves in a position to have a good crack at both of them. So the order does dictate what you are capable of doing. We did have a good crack at Cummins but obviously were outbid by SRH and ideally we would have liked to go for Starc but the order made that tricky."