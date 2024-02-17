Ishan Kishan Update: Spending Time With Family, Eating Home-Cooked Food Helping Star Cricketer To Get Back In Groove

Ishan Kishan is on the verge of returning to competitive cricket after a two-month hiatus, surrounded by his loved ones. Over the past six weeks, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been honing his skills at the Reliance Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, training alongside Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

While his absence from the recent Afghanistan series and the five-match Test against England raised questions, those close to him believe the break allowed him to rejuvenate. Time spent with family has helped him overcome mental fatigue stemming from constant travel and the disappointment of missing out on the ICC ODI World Cup. ('Woh Lagega': Rohit Sharma Proves Virat Kohli Right As Ex-Captain's Old Video Goes Viral After Hitman's Rant During IND Vs ENG 3rd Test)

Sources reveal that besides focusing on his batting technique – the cited reason by team management for KL Rahul's selection over him in the Test series against South Africa – the 25-year-old is residing with his family in a 2-bedroom rented flat. Here, his parents and his two-year-old nephew provide him with support and comfort.

“The break has done wonders to him. He has rented a flat in Vadodara. His entire family barring his elder brother (Raj) who is a surgeon in Lucknow, everyone is staying with him. The family is completely backing him in this tough time. He has been constantly on the road since making his international debut. He always used to crib a lot about not being able to eat food cooked by his mother. Now he is getting it three times a day. He is spending time with Viraj, his nephew, which has made him very relaxed and he is enjoying the company of his family members” a source in the know revealed. (Sarfaraz Khan Wears 97 Number Of Jersey As Dedication To Father; Know How)

“He had never complained about it but the ODI World Cup final loss in Ahmedabad, like the billions in our country, has left him shattered. He wanted the break right after the tournament but was asked by the management to play and he did it without asking any questions. He tried to push his body and brain but mental fatigue caught up with him and it was only then that he requested a break.”

Questions have emerged regarding Ishan Kishan's decision to prioritize the Indian Premier League (IPL) over participating in the Ranji Trophy. Concerns have been raised about his commitment to domestic matches. In response to this issue, BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently cautioned top cricketers that participation in domestic cricket remains crucial for national team selection. He emphasized that non-participation in domestic tournaments could have serious consequences for their chances of selection at the international level.

However, those close to the player feel the secretary’s warning is not directed towards Ishan. “Ishan has always given priority to the Ranji Trophy. In the 2022-23 season, he was constantly travelling with the Indian cricket team but despite the hectic schedule he played a couple of Ranji Trophy games, and scored a century against Kerala, which helped him earn a place in India’s Test team. All these accusations are just rubbish.”