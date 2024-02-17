England and India are locking horns in Rajkot in the 3rd Test of the 5-match series and captain Rohit Sharma once again came up with some entertainment during England's batting innings as he asked his teammates to get the ball fast for the next over as they were already three overs behind the clock. The Funny thing was that Rohit did not say they would be fined if England got all out but instead said 'Wo Lagega.'

Watch the clips here:

The clip went viral as fans got the flashback of former India captain Virat Kohli explaining Rohit's habit of talking about things in a strange way. Watch that old viral video below..

Kohli is currently not part of the Test squad due to personal reasons and Rohit is leading a fresh Test side with a couple of debutants along with some talented and hungry youngsters.

Coming to the third Test, Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his brilliant run of form with third Test century and Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten half-century to help India secure a 322-run lead against England on the third day of the third Test at Rajkot on Saturday.

India ended the day at 196/2, with Shubman Gill (65*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*) unbeaten. India started the final session at 44/1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (19*) and Shubman Gill (5*) unbeaten. India reached the 50-run mark in 19 overs. Jaiswal and Shubman continued to hit atleast a boundary per over, stitching a 50-run partnership.

Both young batters let their arms loose in the 27th over, smashing veteran pacer James Anderson for three fours and a six, with Jaiswal delivering more beating. Jaiswal reached his half-century in 80 balls, smashing spinner Tom Hartley for two sixes in the 28th over. India reached the 100-run mark in 27.5 overs.

Jaiswal and Gill were toying with the England spinners, bringing up their 100-run partnership in 122 balls. India reached the 150-run mark in 38.1 overs. Jaiswal continued his rich run of form, making his third century in 122 balls, with nine fours and five sixes.

With a six, Gill reached his fifth Test fifty in 98 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. After experiencing some issues with his back, Jaiswal walked off the field, unbeaten on 104* and Rajat Patidar walked in. Rajat however, was dismissed for a duck by Tom Hartley. India was 191/2. India ended the final session without any further loss of wicket.

Earlier, before the final season, Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal came to open for India and the two batters put on 30 runs before England struck with the first wicket, Rohit, who scored a century in the first innings, went back on score of 19 runs which included three boundaries.

Gill and Jaiswal put together 14 runs so far, ending the Tea session at 44/1.

Before this, Right-arm seamer Mohammad Siraj's outstanding spell helped India take a 170-run lead at Tea on the third day of the third Test being played at Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday. England resumed the post-lunch session from 290/5 with Ben Stokes (39) and Ben Foakes (6) unbeaten at the crease.

Inside nine runs, the Three Lions first lost the wicket of Foakes (13) and then the wicket of Stokes (41). England were 299 and lost their next two wickets at the score of 314 runs as Rehan Ahmed (6) and Tom Hartley (9) went to the pavilion. James Anderson was the last man to go and scored only one run.

English were all-out for 319 runs it is the third successive time that India has taken a first-innings lead in the five-match series. India led by 124 runs before the start of their second innings. Other than left-hand opener Ben Duckett, who scored 153 runs with the help of 23 fours and two sixes, no bather was able to hit a big score.

For India, Siraj snapped four crucial wickets in his spell of 21.1 overs and conceded 84 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav got two wickets each and Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin had to be satisfied with one wicket each.

Earlier, starting day three, Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood as he removed Joe Root for 18 runs, breaking a 42-run partnership. Root tried to play a scoop shot and steal a boundary. However, the shot lacked timing as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was placed at the slip, took a fantastic catch.

Kuldeep Yadav provided Team India with another breakthrough as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Despite losing two wickets in quick succession, England kept up the momentum. Duckett took a single off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery and brought up his 150. He took 139 balls to reach the feat.

Duckett's splendid innings came to an end as he tried to play a shot into the cover for a boundary but Gill intercepted and took a brilliant catch of the bowling of Kuldeep. After the dismissal of Duckett, the onus lay on the shoulders of Ben Stokes to take England ahead in the game and the captain kept the scoreboard ticking. The duo of Stokes and Ben Foakes rotated the strike, not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

The visitors ended the first session of the day at 290/5 with Stokes (39) and Ben Foakes (6) at the crease. Earlier at stumps on day two, England were sitting pretty at 207/2, going at a run-a-ball rate and trailing India by just 238 runs.

Brief Score: India 445 & 196/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 104*, Shubman Gill 65*, Joe Root 1/70) vs England 319 (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 41, Mohammad Siraj 4/84).