Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia reacts to boyfriend's double century vs Bangladesh in 3rd ODI - Check

In the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Chattogram, opener Ishan Kishan made history by being the first batsman to convert his first ODI century into a double hundred and the fourth Indian batsman to do so. Ishan, who was filling in for injured skipper Rohit Sharma, got the double century in the quickest time—126 balls. Ishan got his 50 off 49 balls, 100 off 85 balls, and 150 off 103 balls by smashing the Bangladesh bowlers to every corner of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Ishan scored 210 runs for India while hitting 24 fours and 10 sixes in his blistering. The first batsman to score a double century in an ODI was the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Since then, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma have followed suit. In ODI cricket, Rohit has scored three double tonnes. Along with these, four foreign batters, Chris Gayle (215), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) have also scored double-hundreds in ODIs.

After the historic knock by Ishan Kishan his girlfriend Aditi Hundia shared BCCI's post on her Instagram story -

Aditi, who is a model, has won numerous pageants during her career, most recently the Miss Diva 2018 competition. She later represented India at the prestigious Miss Supranational pageant in Poland. According to rumours, Aditi and Ishan have been dating for over three years and frequently appear in each other's Instagram pages. Aditi has frequently been photographed supporting Kishan at IPL games as well. After being photographed during Mumbai Indians' game versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2019 championship, she quickly became a hot topic online.