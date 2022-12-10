Ishan Kishan 200: Twitter can't keep calm as India opening batsman scores fastest double ton in history of ODIs - Check
Ishan Kishan replaced India captain Rohit Sharma who got injured in the second ODI.
India opening batsman Ishan Kishan scored fastest double century in the history of ODI cricket as he scored 210 against Bangladesh in the 3rd game of the series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. With this knock, he broke the seven-year-old record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle of smashing the fastest 200 in ODI cricket. Ishan achieved the feat in just 126 balls while Gayle took 138 deliveries to achieve the milestone.
That's the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022
Double hundred for Ishan Kishan from 126 balls, fastest ever in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/a09BZ61zP4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022
Virat Kohli celebrated first before Ishan Kishan when the youngster scored his memorable double hundred. pic.twitter.com/m2tLLBR4qD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022
A knock to remember from Ishan Kishan _#BANvIND | https://t.co/SRyQabJ2Sf pic.twitter.com/xh3Es9Jc4X — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2022
Ishan Kishan 200* (126) - Full highlights: pic.twitter.com/t0Dv2yaTrj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 10, 2022
Double hundred by Ishan Kishan in just 126 balls - just the 4th ever Indian in history to achieve this landmark.
Last 100 came in just 41 balls, he totally bossed it! pic.twitter.com/k1FdGsSVNb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022
Virat Kohli did 'bhangra' after Ishan Kishan scored his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/qihqxFWP5l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022
The roar from Ishan Kishan after the double hundred - what an insane innings! pic.twitter.com/fbeNqwCIdq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022
Partnership of 240. Kohli makes 60. It isn't often that the spectacular is happening at the other end! When on song, there are few more fearless and breathtaking batters then Ishan Kishan — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2022
Virat Kohli dancing when Ishan Kishan completed his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/cxdnNanVpJ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2022
This is now the highest ODI score before Age 25
184: Ishan Kishan vs BAN (2022)*_
183: MS Dhoni vs SL (2005)
183: Virat Kohli vs PAK (2012)
178: Quinton de Kock vs AUS (2016)#INDvsBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/baQhcjfy8H — Anjani Kumar Pandey (@Anjanipandey33) December 10, 2022
The only reason why @mipaltan go for ishan kishan with the highest bid in last year IPL auction _ if you know you know_
"THE POCKET DYNAMO" @ishankishan51 __ pic.twitter.com/kRX1OXe4rA — Fayas Nazim (@FayasNazim) December 10, 2022
Ishan Kishan 200.. Tremendous knock. Dhaga khol diya #ishankishan #kishan #ViratKohli_ #TeamIndia #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/cMTFFmehaA — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) December 10, 2022
timesofindia: RT @toisports: #INDvBAN #INDvsBAN | 3rd ODI LIVE
150 for Ishan Kishan !
INDIA 216/1 in 27.4 overs vs BANGLADESH
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/TvWBSIXrAW pic.twitter.com/eabpGA7y1Q — Bharat Kumar Tiwari __ (@bharatbkt) December 10, 2022
Double hundred for Ishan Kishan from 126 balls, fastest ever in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/aTXlfZE8cs— C. K. SINGH (@chandankr0706) December 10, 2022
Fastest double hundred _
He is following his idol Rohit Sharma's footstep, the art of making double hundred.
Well played MI BLOOD Ishan Kishan. #IND vs #BAN pic.twitter.com/awLcj8y1ik — Anil Patel (@AnilPat10550767) December 10, 2022
Congratulations to Ishan Kishan for fastest Double Century #INDvsBAN #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/H2ShI8fW0o — Prosenjit Mitra (@mitraproso) December 10, 2022
Ishan Kishan _____ pic.twitter.com/pqumgfjm5q — SANAT (@SanatMishraa) December 10, 2022
Fastest ODI Double Centurion_
Youngest ODI Double Centurion
Congratulations Ishan Kishan!@ishankishan51 @BCCI #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/IeCl8lQrdd— Ram Satpute (@RamVSatpute) December 10, 2022
Highest ODI score by a batsman
Rohit Sharma - 264 - vs SL - 2014
Martin Guptill - 237 - vs WI - 2015
Virender Sehwag - 219 - vs WI - 2011
Chris Gayle - 215 - vs ZIM - 2015
Fakhar Zaman - 210 - vs ZIM - 2018
