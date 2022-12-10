Ishan Kishan 200: Twitter can't keep calm as India opening batsman scores fastest double ton in history of ODIs - Check

India opening batsman Ishan Kishan scored fastest double century in the history of ODI cricket as he scored 210 against Bangladesh in the 3rd game of the series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. With this knock, he broke the seven-year-old record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle of smashing the fastest 200 in ODI cricket. Ishan achieved the feat in just 126 balls while Gayle took 138 deliveries to achieve the milestone.

That's the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

Double hundred for Ishan Kishan from 126 balls, fastest ever in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/a09BZ61zP4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022

Virat Kohli celebrated first before Ishan Kishan when the youngster scored his memorable double hundred. pic.twitter.com/m2tLLBR4qD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan 200* (126) - Full highlights: pic.twitter.com/t0Dv2yaTrj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 10, 2022

Double hundred by Ishan Kishan in just 126 balls - just the 4th ever Indian in history to achieve this landmark.



Last 100 came in just 41 balls, he totally bossed it! pic.twitter.com/k1FdGsSVNb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022

Virat Kohli did 'bhangra' after Ishan Kishan scored his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/qihqxFWP5l — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022

The roar from Ishan Kishan after the double hundred - what an insane innings! pic.twitter.com/fbeNqwCIdq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022

Partnership of 240. Kohli makes 60. It isn't often that the spectacular is happening at the other end! When on song, there are few more fearless and breathtaking batters then Ishan Kishan — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2022

Virat Kohli dancing when Ishan Kishan completed his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/cxdnNanVpJ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2022

This is now the highest ODI score before Age 25



184: Ishan Kishan vs BAN (2022)*_

183: MS Dhoni vs SL (2005)

183: Virat Kohli vs PAK (2012)

178: Quinton de Kock vs AUS (2016)#INDvsBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/baQhcjfy8H — Anjani Kumar Pandey (@Anjanipandey33) December 10, 2022

The only reason why @mipaltan go for ishan kishan with the highest bid in last year IPL auction _ if you know you know_



"THE POCKET DYNAMO" @ishankishan51 __ pic.twitter.com/kRX1OXe4rA — Fayas Nazim (@FayasNazim) December 10, 2022

150 for Ishan Kishan !



INDIA 216/1 in 27.4 overs vs BANGLADESH



FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/TvWBSIXrAW pic.twitter.com/eabpGA7y1Q — Bharat Kumar Tiwari __ (@bharatbkt) December 10, 2022

Double hundred for Ishan Kishan from 126 balls, fastest ever in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/aTXlfZE8cs December 10, 2022

Fastest double hundred _

He is following his idol Rohit Sharma's footstep, the art of making double hundred.

Well played MI BLOOD Ishan Kishan. #IND vs #BAN pic.twitter.com/awLcj8y1ik — Anil Patel (@AnilPat10550767) December 10, 2022

Highest ODI score by a batsman

Rohit Sharma - 264 - vs SL - 2014

Martin Guptill - 237 - vs WI - 2015

Virender Sehwag - 219 - vs WI - 2011

Chris Gayle - 215 - vs ZIM - 2015

Fakhar Zaman - 210 - vs ZIM - 2018