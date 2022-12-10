topStoriesenglish
Ishan Kishan 200: Twitter can't keep calm as India opening batsman scores fastest double ton in history of ODIs - Check

Ishan Kishan replaced India captain Rohit Sharma who got injured in the second ODI.

Dec 10, 2022

India opening batsman Ishan Kishan scored fastest double century in the history of ODI cricket as he scored 210 against Bangladesh in the 3rd game of the series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. With this knock, he broke the seven-year-old record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle of smashing the fastest 200 in ODI cricket. Ishan achieved the feat in just 126 balls while Gayle took 138 deliveries to achieve the milestone.

Highest ODI score by a batsman

Rohit Sharma - 264 - vs SL - 2014
Martin Guptill - 237 - vs WI - 2015
Virender Sehwag - 219 - vs WI - 2011
Chris Gayle - 215 - vs ZIM - 2015
Fakhar Zaman - 210 - vs ZIM - 2018

