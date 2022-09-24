'Iski shaadi karwa dijiye', Ravindra Jadeja's special advice to Shikhar Dhawan takes internet by storm - Watch

Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan once again shared a hilarious video on Instagram with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Dhawan is popular for his funny reels and videos of social media which always leave a smile on his fans faces and the most recent one did exactly the same. The video has taken the social media by storm as Ravindra Jadeja was seen dubbing dialogues like, "Iski shaadi karva dijiye, zimmedari ayegi to sudhar jayega."

Dhawan wrote in the caption, "Nahi nahi, abhi nahi thoda karo intezaar."

Checkout the video here...

Both the senior players will not be part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and also the ongoing Australia's tour of India.

Jadeja is a key member of the Indian T20I lineup and his absence really affected the composition of Rohit Sharma’s side. There was still hope that Jadeja might be able to recover for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting next month but that hope has also been dashed.

Taking to Instagram on September 6, Jadeja had confirmed that the surgery was successful and hoped to get back on the cricket field soon. “The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” he wrote.

Now a week later, Jadeja shared a picture of him with the stick saying, "One step at a time."