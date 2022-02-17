हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan Super League 2022

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.24 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 17

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match No. 24 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ISL vs PES, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.24 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 17
Source: Twitter

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Match No. 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Thursday (February 17). Islamabad United are coming into the clash after a dramatic win over Karachi Kings in their previous fixture. They won that game by a margin of just 1 run to register their 4th victory of the season. It's an important game for both sides as they are looking book a spot in the playoffs. United will miss skipper Shadab Khan and Zeeshan Zameer in this fixture due to injury.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are coming into this game with back-to-back victories over Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. Currently 4th in the standings, Peshawar Zalmi will look to keep their winning momentum going and win this fixture.

Match Details

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match No. 24

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 17th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

ISL vs KAR PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Asif Ali (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Liam Livingstone, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

Vice-captain: Asif Ali

Captain: Shoaib Malik

ISL vs PES PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubashir Khan, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

