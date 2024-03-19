Islamabad United Players, Including Imad Wasim, Wave Palestine Flag To Celebrate PSL 2024 Win With Fans; Watch

After clinching their third PSL title, Pakistani players in the Islamabad United did something which will be remembered for a long time. Standing in solidarity with the Palestine people who are suffering on a daily basis amid war between Hamas and Israel, group of Pakistani players, including captain Shadab Khan and all-rounder Imad Wasim, waved the Palestine flags and walked around the stadium to the thanks the fans as well as deliver a political but a human message to the world.

It must be mentioned that none of the overseas players joined the Pakistanis in Islamabad United in the Palestine flag celebrations. This act has caught the attention of the whole world. As per a report published in npr.org, more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza.

Watch Islamabad United players walking around the stadium with Palestine flags after PSL win:

Breaking| Islamabad united waving Palestine flags after winning HBL PSL 9 final, Pakistan stand with Palestine Pakistan ____ #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/CMyjmhTvFI— Javeria Sultan (@javeria_sultan1) March 18, 2024

Talking about the PSL final, it saw a thrilling end as Hunain Shah hit a last-ball boundary to win the tirle for Islamabad. Imad Wasim was named as Player of the Match for his outstanding show with the ball and bat. He finished with a five-wicket haul before caught smoking a cigarette in the dressing room. Then came to bat and smashed 19 runs to help Islamabad win the thriller.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat but the decision backfired as they were soon reduced to 14 for 2 inside 7 overs. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored a run-a-ball 26 as others, apart from Usman Khan (40-ball 57), no one really showed up. Iftikhar Ahmed helped Sultans cross the 150-mark with a scintillating 20-ball 30 that included 3 fours and sixes each.

Sultans gave a 160-run target to Islamabad who got off to a good start but lost Colin Munro and Agha Salman inside the powerplay. Martin Guptill played a solid knock of 50 runs off just 32 balls to keep them afloat in the chase. Azam Khan struck a 22-ball 30 as others faltered in the middle order. Had Imad not stood there till the very end, it could have been over for Islamabad.

Shadab was named as player of the tournament for his all-round show and leadership achievements. After the PSL final, Pakistan players go on a much-needed break before they gather again in Green shirts, playing the New Zealand T20Is that starts next month.