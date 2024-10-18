‘It Was Huge’: Rachin Ravindra’s Honest Remark On Virat Kohli’s Wicket

According to New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli’s wicket that transpired on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test, was very crucial. The former India skipper got out on a golden duck in the first innings of the first Test match against New Zealand that is going on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But, the 35-year-old batter made a brilliant comeback as he scored 70 runs in the second innings and was also involved in a 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan.

It was Glenn Phillips who dismissed Kohli. The Indian team is still trailing by 125 runs, and Ravindra felt that the Kiwis were still sitting in the driver’s seat.

“It was huge and Virat is a great player and we still have runs on the board. We know that things happen in this part of the world,” Ravindra told the broadcasters after the day’s play.

Earlier, India’s star batter Virat Kohli reached 9,000 Test runs after he surpassed the 53-run mark in the second innings of the first Test on day three. For Ravindra, it was a game to remember as he became the first New Zealand batter in 12 years to make a century in Test cricket that too on Indian soil.

“I guess I was just trying to build partnerships and the partnership with Timmy (Tim Southee) really helped me out. It's a really good wicket out there. Yes, it's comforting though the wicket is different and nice playing in this ground,” Ravindra added.

“It's great [to have my father and family around] and always appreciate the support from the Bangalore crowd.”

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.