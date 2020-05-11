It was special to receive maiden Test cap from MS Dhoni: KL Rahul

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has admitted that it was a special and emotional moment to receive his maiden Test cap from former skipper and experienced player Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

At a time when all the cricketing activities around the world are at standstill due to coronavirus, the 28-year-old recently engaged in a Question and Answer session with his fans.

"Hey guys it's time for a Q&A session. So hit me up with your questions using #askkl.Looking forward to your questions," Rahul tweeted.

During the Q&A session, one of the Twitter user asked KL Rahul as to how did he feel on receiving his maiden Test cap from MS Dhoni.

Replying to the same, Rahul said that he had never thought of making his Test debut with Australia series in 2014, but it was all the more special to receive his first Test cap from wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni.

"It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, another user asked Rahul to share his favourite memory with Dhoni.

In reply, Rahul tweeted,"I think our partnership in the game vs the West Indies in Miami."

During the first T20I of the two-match series against West Indies in 2016, India needed 246 runs in 20 overs to win at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

Chasing the target, opener Rohit Sharma smashed 632 runs before KL Rahul (unbeaten at 110) and MS Dhoni (43) stitched a crucial partnership of 107 runs off just 49 balls for the fourth wicket. Despite impressive efforts by the duo, India failed to cross the line and lost the clash by just one run.

Rahul was all set to lead Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the T20 lucrative event indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand. He was slated to make a return as a captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 IPL.