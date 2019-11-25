It's almost impossible to outrun Ravindra Jadeja, admits Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli might be one of the fittest Indian athletes at the moment, but the Indian skipper has himself admitted that it is almost impossible to outrun all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when it comes to the group conditioning sessions.

Taking to his official Twitter handle a day after India thrashed Bangladesh in their maiden Pink Ball Test, the 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman posted a picture of him running alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Jadeja during a practice session.

In the picture from one of India's spirinting sessions, Jadeja can be seen as the front-runner while Kohli and Pant are following him.

"Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it's almost impossible to outrun him," he captaioned the photo.

Kohli is a big fitness freak and never misses his workout session despite having a demanding schedule. The skipper, who always follow a strict diet in order to maintain his chiselled physique, has also clearly rubbed off his fitness goals upon his team-mates who have also been spending a lot of time in the gym.

Jadeja, on the other hand, is arguably one of the best fielders in the world. He is capable of stealing a single from a not-so-good shot to converting a single into a double.

On Sunday, Kohli had guided India to their seventh straight Test win with a comprehensive victory by an innings and 46 runs on the third day of their first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Umesh Yadav bagged a five-wicket haul while Ishant Sharma well-supported him with four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for 195 in their second innings

Earlier, Kohli (136) not only smashed his 27th Test century but also stitched a crucial 99-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (51) and 94-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (55) as India declared their first innings at 347 for nine in reply to Bangladesh's lowly score of 106.

The triumph was also India's record-extending 12th victory at home and as a result, the host also became the first side to complete four successive innings wins in Test cricket.