Jacques Kallis, wife Charlene Engels blessed with a baby boy

Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis and his wife Charlene Engels, who were expecting their first baby, are now proud parents of a baby boy.

The 44-year-old retired all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle to announce the birth of his first child, Joshua Henry Kallis.

"Welcome to the world Joshua Henry Kallis. Most incredible day of both our lives. Hearts exploding with love. Truely blessed @charlene_engels," Kallis tweeted along with a picture of him and out of focus picture of his wife and son.

Kallis tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Charlene in January 2019.

On the work front, Kallis is currently serving as the batting consultant of the South Africa men's cricket team. However, the former South African cricketer has not accompanied the national side during their ongoing three-match ODI series in India in order to be with his wife.

Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders ever to have played the game, Kallis has featured in a total of 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is for South Africa between 1995 to 2014.

Kallis will also not be a part of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was replaced by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum as the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders.