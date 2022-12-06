Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch JK vs GG LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

Defending champions Jaffna Kings will take on Galle Gladiators in the opening encounter of the Lanka Premier League 2022 set to take place at Hambantota on Tuesday (December 6). The Kings will be led by Thisara Perera and feature the likes of top T20 players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Jaffna will also be represented by veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The Kings had topped the points tally in LPL 2021 with six wins from their eight league matches en route to reaching the final. In the final, they defeated the Gladiators by 23 runs.

The Gladiators, led by Kusal Mendis, have the impressive Pakistan all-rounders like Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim in their lineup apart from young tearaway Mohammad Hasnain.

Two-time champions, Jaffna Kings preparing for their title defense in Hambanthota.



The 3rd Lanka Premier League will commence tomorrow, the 6th of December.



Day games will begin at 3.00pm, while the night matches will start at 7.30pm.#LPL2022 @ThePapareSports @LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/E1wwJrBcrf — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) December 5, 2022

Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG):

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) start?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be played on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) begin?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Galle Gladiators (GG) Predicted 11

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (C), James Neesham, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis (C), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain/Anwar Ali