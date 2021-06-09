IPL 2021: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and RR batsman Jos Buttler in TROUBLE after old tweets mocking Indians resurface

England paceman Ollie Robinson’s suspension by the England Cricket Board (ECB) has opened a long history of racist tweets by English cricketers. A day after the ECB opened investigation into another unnamed cricketer for offensive tweet, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan as well as Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler’s old tweets mocking Indians are also being investigated by the England board.

According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, Morgan and Buttler mocked Indians by using the word ‘Sir’. A look at Buttler's tweets confirms that he did use the word ‘Sir’ and wrote broken English, which allegedly made fun of Indians.

Morgan, who took over KKR captaincy from Dinesh Karthik, also used the word ‘Sir’ for Morgan while congratulating him on May 18, 2018. Buttler scored an unbeaten 94 off 53 for Rajasthan Royals on that day. Brendon McCullum, the present head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, reacted to Morgan’s tweet and allegedly mocked the Indians. “@josbuttler Sir, you play very good opening batting,” wrote Morgan.

Show the same every and suspend Eoin Morgan for that tweet. https://t.co/2lhsbiiRpK pic.twitter.com/I7m70SS2d5 — Master Wayne (@MasterWayne07) June 6, 2021

Buttler deleted the tweets after they were widely circulated on social media. Check out the screenshots of the posts…

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman McCullum, an IPL legend, is associated with KKR. He was with Royal Challengers Bangalore when he wrote the congratulatory tweet.

The report in telegraph.co.uk adds that the board’s decision on whether to reprimand the duo will be taken after the investigation. The trio’s tweets went viral after the suspension of Ollie Robinson, who made his debut in the opening Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s last week. Robinson was made to apologise for his racist and sexist tweets between 2012 and 2013. The tweets went viral after he made his Test debut.

Meanwhile, England paceman James Anderson is also under the scanner for a ‘sexist’ tweet made in jest for pace bowling teammate Stuart Broad in 2010. Anderson, 38, tweeting about teammate Stuart Broad in February 2010, wrote: “I saw Broady’s new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!”

Responding to it, Anderson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail: “For me it's 10-11 years ago, I’ve certainly changed as a person. And I think that's the difficulty, things do change, you do make mistakes.