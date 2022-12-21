topStoriesenglish
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan jet off to PARIS to celebrate New Year, check PIC here

Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan have flown off to Paris to celebrate New Year in style.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of international for the past couple of months now. Bumrah was sidelined from the T20 World Cup 2022, where India failed to reach the semifinals, and also missed the subsequent New Zealand and Bangladesh series. It is unclear when Bumrah will be fit enough to take the field again for India.

In the meantime, as he recovers from injury, Bumrah and his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan have flown off to Paris to celebrate New Year in style. Sanjana, who has been busy with the coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia over the last month, posted Instagram stories from Paris. Sanjana specially posted a Story from Angelina café in Paris.

Check Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan in Paris here…

Source: Instagram

Bumrah, who has been out of action since September, has fully returned to bowling and released a video of himself bowling ‘full throttle’ during a net session last week. The right-arm pacer announced the good news to his followers on Instagram and claimed that he is currently bowling at an express pace. Prior to the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup, India dealt a serious blow when Bumrah was forced to withdraw from the competition owing to a back injury. In 2022, it was confirmed that he would miss the rest of the action, and nothing more has been heard of him since.

Bumrah uploaded a video of himself getting back into training a few weeks ago, and he now revealed that he has also picked up bowling. Whether Bumrah will be included in the team for the Sri Lanka series would be interesting to see.

In January 2023, Team India will host SL for six white-ball matches. India will host New Zealand in a white-ball series following the SL series before playing Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah could be selected for the white-ball squads if healthy to demonstrate his match readiness. The lead pacer might also come back immediately for the Test series, which is slated to run from February 9 to March 13.

