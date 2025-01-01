Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Another Record To Become Highest Ever Ranked Indian Test Bowler In ICC History

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday became the highest-ever ranked Indian Test bowler in ICC rankings history after overtaking Ravichandran Ashwin's landmark of 904 rating points, according to ICC.

With 907 points, Bumrah stands as joint-17th in the all-time list - with Derek Underwood of England. Bumrah's unrelenting display in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series yielded him nine wickets in the MCG clash between India and Australia and helped him consolidate his lead as the No. 1 Test bowler in the recent rankings update.

The Test Bowling Rankings also see positive movement for Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who jumped 15 rating points due to his six scalps in the Boxing Day Test, and goes up by a place to sit at No. 3 in the bowling rankings. Cummins also secures a third place in the Test All-Rounder Rankings, on the back of the above bowling exploits and 90 crucial runs during Australia's stellar win in Melbourne.

Another pacer to gain due to his Boxing Day exploits is Marco Jansen, who jumps up six places to sit at five in the bowling rankings due to his seven wickets in the Proteas win over Pakistan in the Centurion Boxing Day clash. This is the first time Jansen went past 800 rating points.

In the same game, Aiden Markram's resilient innings of 89 and 37 propelled him back into the world's top 20 batters, as South Africa secured their spot in the ICC Test Championship final with a victory over Pakistan.

Gritty knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (one place up to a career-best fourth place), Steve Smith (three places up to seventh), Saud Shakeel (three places up to a career-best sixth place), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (20 places up to 53) in the above games saw them make gains in the Test batting rankings.

On the other hand, free-flowing run-scoring in Bulawayo saw as many as six hundreds being scored in the Zimbabwe-Afghanistan Boxing Day Test, and significant batting rankings gains for Rahmat Shah (up 21 places to 52), and Hashmatullah Shahidi (up 25 places to equal 57) who surpassed the highest-ever Test scores for Afghanistan with their double hundreds.

For the hosts, the beneficiaries were Sean Williams (up 10 places to 19 with 653 rating points, the best for a Zimbabwe batter since Brendan Taylor in 2014), Craig Ervine (up five places to equal 47) and Brian Bennett - who entered the top 100 Test bowlers after his maiden five-wicket haul.

Besides, performers in the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka also made inroads in the T20I rankings. Pathum Nissanka gained three places to close in on the top five batters, while Mitchell Santner jumped into the top 10 of the bowling rankings.