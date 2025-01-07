Advertisement
Jasprit Bumrah In Nomination List Of ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award

Unfortunately, Bumrah could not bowl in Australia’s second innings at Sydney because of a back spasm. His standout spells included nine wickets in both the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, which played a pivotal role in keeping India in competition.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 05:45 PM IST|Source: PTI
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for December 2024 after his standout performance against Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the month of December, Bumrah took 22 wickets in the three Tests at a phenomenal average of 14.22 and overall, the 31-year-old finished with 32 wickets across five Tests.

Competing with Bumrah for the award is Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who guided Australia to 3-1 series win over India, and South African seamer Dane Paterson. Pacer Cummins showcased fine form, claiming 17 wickets across three Tests against India at an average of 17.64.

His best bowling performance came in Adelaide, a sensational 5/57, which helped the hosts secure a commanding 10-wicket victory. Cummins also contributed with the bat through crucial knocks of 49 and 41 in Melbourne.

Paterson’s bowling efforts against Sri Lanka and Pakistan were crucial in the Proteas' successful campaign. He took 13 wickets in two Tests at an average of 16.92 as SA sealed a place against the Aussies in the World Test Championship final later this year.

