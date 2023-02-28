Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: India Pacer Likely To Be Ruled Out of World Test Championship Final

Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah is facing the possibility of missing both the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship due to a persistent back injury. According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah has been given the option to undergo back surgery, after experiencing recurring niggles in his lower back that first appeared as a stress reaction in August of last year.

Come back strong once again the same as before Jasprit Bumrah _#JaspritBumrahpic.twitter.com/uUg5OLC9uF — Cricketing Dose (@Cricketingdose) February 27, 2023

The medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is said to be treating Bumrah's case urgently, with a decision on his next steps expected soon. The BCCI will take into consideration the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from October-November this year.

Bumrah has been attempting to make a comeback since suffering the back injury in August, which initially did not appear serious. He was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September and even played the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25. However, he did not play in the first T20I against South Africa, and scans revealed a stress-related injury in his back.

Bumrah resumed rehab in November and started bowling in mid-December. He was added to the white-ball series in January but experienced discomfort while taking on higher workloads during fitness drills, resulting in a fresh niggle that ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series and Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The Indian team management and skipper Rohit Sharma are urging caution, advising Bumrah to only return to the team once he has gained full fitness.