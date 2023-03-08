Jasprit Bumrah, India's lead fast bowler, has undergone back surgery in New Zealand as he races against time to recover in time for the ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October to November this year. According to ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah had the surgery on Monday, and he is expected to stay in New Zealand until the end of March. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has designed a roadmap for his recovery, and his rehabilitation will begin in August, with a gradual increase in his workload to ensure his fitness for the tournament.

Bumrah has not played any competitive cricket since September of last year, when he withdrew from the white-ball series against South Africa due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He attempted to return to action in January during the white-ball home series against Sri Lanka, but his back issues resurfaced. As a result, he has been ruled out of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the final of the ICC World Test Championship starting from June 7, for which India will qualify if they win the final Test against Australia, which begins on March 9.

The BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru had been treating Bumrah's case urgently and had suggested the pacer undergo surgery. The decision to undergo surgery was made by the BCCI in collaboration with Bumrah and NCA.

Bumrah's injury initially did not appear serious, and he was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September. However, he did not play in the first T20I against South Africa, and scans revealed a stress-related injury in his back. He was ruled out of the T20 World Cup and underwent rehab from November, with a return to bowling in mid-December.

However, his progress was halted when a fresh niggle was detected during fitness drills in January, which ruled him out of subsequent series. Indian team management and skipper Rohit Sharma have emphasized the importance of Bumrah returning to the side only after gaining full fitness, warning against rushing the pacer back into the team. Despite the setback, India will look to move forward with their plans to win the final Test against Australia and qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.