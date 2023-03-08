topStoriesenglish2581273
All These Guys Talk About Being Overconfident...: Rohit Sharma Gives Befitting Reply To Ravi Shastri

Sharma emphasized the importance of performing at one's best in all four games, rather than just winning two.

Mar 08, 2023

Australia made a remarkable comeback in the third test match to secure its spot in the World Test Championship. However, some former cricketers expressed their dissatisfaction with the pitch, while Ravi Shastri, former Indian batter and coach, criticized the Indian team for their performance in Indore, describing them as complacent and overconfident. In response to Shastri's remarks, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a strong point during a pre-match conference before the fourth Test.

"You want to get your best you want to do your best in all four games you don't want to stop by winning just two games it is just as simple as that. All these guys talk about being overconfident and all that especially the guys who are not a part of the dressing room they don't know what sort of talk happens in three dressing rooms ruthless is the word that comes to my mind and comes to every cricketer's mind being ruthless not to give an inch to the opposition when they are playing especially when they are touring abroad and that is what we have experienced when we have toured outside," said Sharma.

"The opposition will never let you come in the game never let you come in the series and that is the mindset we have as well we want to do best in all the games if it seems overconfident or anything like that to the outsiders it doesn't matter to us because Ravi himself has been in this dressing room and what sort of mindset we have when we play so yeah it is about being ruthless, not overconfident," Sharma continued.

Sharma emphasized the importance of performing at one's best in all four games, rather than just winning two. He dismissed the notion of overconfidence, stating that outsiders are unaware of the kind of discussions that occur in the dressing room. Sharma further stressed the importance of being ruthless, especially when playing abroad, as the opposition would never give an inch. He noted that the Indian team shares this mindset, regardless of how it appears to outsiders.

The Indian team aims to implement this ruthlessness in the final Test match and win the series with a 3-1 margin. Overall, Sharma's response to Shastri's comments highlighted the Indian team's determination and focus on performing their best in every game, rather than becoming complacent after a few wins. It also demonstrated their commitment to being ruthless and not allowing the opposition any advantage.

 

