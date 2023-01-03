topStoriesenglish
To practice for Mumbai Indians?: Fans question Jasprit Bumrah's comeback from injury just ahead of IPL 2023

India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday. The ODI series begins on Jan 10.

The one-day international (ODI) squad to play Sri Lanka in a three-match series this month includes India's speed king Jasprit Bumrah, who has recovered from a back injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. Due to a back issue that flared up during the home series against South Africa, Bumrah has been out since September and was unable to participate in the Twenty20 World Cup.

Fans were happy with Bumrah's comeback but they were not happy with the timing of the event. Many fans said that he is making a return to cricket so that he can prepare to play for Mumbai Indians. Here's how Indian cricket team fans reacted.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI said in a statement. India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday. The ODI series begins on Jan 10.

India's updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

