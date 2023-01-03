To practice for Mumbai Indians?: Fans question Jasprit Bumrah's comeback from injury just ahead of IPL 2023

The one-day international (ODI) squad to play Sri Lanka in a three-match series this month includes India's speed king Jasprit Bumrah, who has recovered from a back injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. Due to a back issue that flared up during the home series against South Africa, Bumrah has been out since September and was unable to participate in the Twenty20 World Cup.

Fans were happy with Bumrah's comeback but they were not happy with the timing of the event. Many fans said that he is making a return to cricket so that he can prepare to play for Mumbai Indians. Here's how Indian cricket team fans reacted.

Why including, agree he is best bowler but never focused on international matches T20 ODI and Test, always ready for IPL only. — Pavan Oza (@Pavan_Aur_Aap) January 3, 2023

Hopefully, They aren't rushing Towards him too soon ! — Tanmoy Chakraborty___ (@Tanmoycv01) January 3, 2023

Boom _ — VICKY _ (@Vignezh45) January 3, 2023

Let him rest till bgt and then get him in squad or at least don't injured him — Sushil Chavda (@ChavdaSushil) January 3, 2023

Finally we will see the Bumrah-Arshdeep duo playing together for the first time __ — Sukham Garg __ (@SukhamGarg19) January 3, 2023

Looks like the IPL snub meme hit him hard ! _... Ppl really need to understand priorities ! Hope Bumrah does ! Gud luck to him ! _ — swaroop (@Swaroop_ramesh) January 3, 2023

Welcome back Boom !! But he should had atleast played one Ranji Trophy game before making his comeback to Indian Team. January 3, 2023

So this really happened with Bumrah ? pic.twitter.com/9uRKuw6bsu — Hariharan Durairaj ____ (@hariharan_draj) January 3, 2023

Please manage his workload because he the key player for us in World Cup ________ — Sarfaraj Alam (@Sarfaraj789014) January 3, 2023

If anybody is laughing at bumrah for recent injury..

Then listen

1. Without him no win in aus + no series draw in Engalnd.

2. Without him absolute zero chance in 2023WC

Even if you laugh now then you don't know how to respect your best bowler. — fsdss fss (@FsdssFss) January 3, 2023

It's a wrong decision if Bumrah will injure in those matches then mumbai Indian will struggle in ipl January 3, 2023

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI said in a statement. India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday. The ODI series begins on Jan 10.

India's updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh