Jasprit Bumrah missing early morning training sessions

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday said that he is missing his early morning training sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world.

India has been under lockdown for more than two months now with cricketers cooped up inside their homes bereft of any sort of outdoor training.

Bumrah would have been playing for reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but with the cash-rich league standing indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, he has little to do in terms of cricketing action.

"Missing early morning training sessions," Bumrah said on his official Twitter handle as he shared a throwback photo of him sprinting on a training ground.

Recently, former West Indies fast-bowler Ian Bishop heaped praise on Bumrah and referred to him as a 'generational talent'.

Bishop said Bumrah is a completely different fast-bowler with respect to yesteryear superstars.

The 26-year-old has been leading India's bowling attack for a while now and was the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world for a considerable amount of time before injury stalled his progress a bit.

"I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run; someone like Wes Hall, Sir Richard Hadlee, Dennis Lillee, the Marshalls, the Holdings, so on and so forth. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run," Bishop had told Cricbuzz.

"Until today, I'm amazed as to where the pace comes from. And he has got a serious skill set. The way he swung the ball in the Caribbean, for example, and the way he can up his pace and still apply control to it.

"And then when I hear him speak about the game and break the game down, there I see a generational talent. Once he can stay fit, he is an entire package," he added.