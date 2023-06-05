Jasprit Bumrah Pays Tribute To Zlatan Ibrahimovic, His 'Constant Source Of Inspiration'

India's star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah took to social media for a tribute post to football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who called his time from professional football on Sunday after AC Milan's last game of the season in Serie A.

The Swedish veteran player, whose previous teams include Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, began his second spell at Milanello in January 2020, making substantial impacts both on and off the pitch. (Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional While Announcing Retirement From Football)

"For being a constant source of inspiration for me and helping me discover that lion-hearted never-back-down attitude, thank you. You’ve made outstanding memories through your time in the game that’ll live on," Bumrah wrote on social media. (Yash Dayal Issues Apology For Sharing Controversial 'Love Jihad' Post)

Checkout the post here:

Emotions ran high at the San Siro when Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also known as Ibra, announced his retirement after AC Milan`s final match of the 2022-2023 season.

Ibrahimovic, set to turn 42 in October, decided to depart Milan as his contract drew to a close. Before the kick-off of Sunday`s game, the fans in the stands energetically chanted his name and displayed a banner reading "Godbye," a sight that brought Ibra to tears, reports Xinhua.

However, injuries beset the striker and limited him to just four appearances this season, during which he mostly made cameo appearances and scored only one goal.

Ibra announced his decision during the post-game ceremony, stating: "It`s time to say goodbye to football, but not to you. There are too many emotions for me, Forza Milan and goodbye."

Known as a consistent trophy collector, Ibra amassed more than 30 trophies over his 24-year professional career. He made over 900 appearances at both the national and club levels and scored more than 500 goals.