Yash Dayal Issues Apology For Sharing Controversial 'Love Jihad' Post

Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler, Yash Dayal found himslef in the middle of a controversy following a picture he uploaded on his Instagram handle regarding 'Love Jihad'. The young cricketer who hails from Allahabad later deleted after facing lots of comments for spreading hate. He also apologized for the post after a while.

Dayal's apology in his latest Instagram story read: "Guys apologies for the story it was posted by mistake plz don’t spread hate. Thank you. I have respect for each and every community in society."

Social media was flooded with comments suggesting that a gesture like this against religion while playing with Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Noor Ahmad is not right. Many fans even urged Gujarat Titans to take action, given he is on a contract with the team. (Shubman Gill Vs Virat Kohli Vs Sachin Tendulkar: Is Shubman Gill The Next Batting Maestro India Needs? Mohammad Kaif Says This)

Dayal attracted so much attention with his post that even before deleting it, several screenshots were taken by fans and circulated on the internet.

Guys, plz forgive Yash Dayal. He is mentally unstable.



From the day Rinku Singh hit him for 5 sixes in an over. pic.twitter.com/Zzd7DLpseP — Dr_Saaheba (@Dr_Saaheba) June 5, 2023

While playing for GT this year, Dayal only featured in five matches and was able to clinch two wickets. He was on the receiving end of the famous Rinku Singh assault when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star smashed five sixes in a row to win the game for his team. (IPL Rivals To WTC Comrades: Buddies Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Take a Breather Amid WTC Final Preparations)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer was broken into pieces. A day later, reports emerged of his parents not eating food after seeing their son's worst day on the pitch so far. "It was a nightmare, my wife was inconsolable and stopped eating after the match," Yash father Chandrapal Dayal had told PTI.

A few days later, GT captain Hardik Pandya, revealed that Yash had lost 7 to 8 kgs after that night and that he also fell ill due to a viral. Yash made his comeback on May 15 in a game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), picking 1 for 31. But in between, he went through a lot.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Robin Uthappa, who is on the commentary panel of Jio Cinema, revealed a never-heard-before story of how the GT players helped Yash smile after bowling a 31-run last over. Answering a Zee News English question over an online group call with journalists, Uthappa said that GT players planned a dance and singing night for Yash on the same night they lost the game to KKR and ensured the pacer went to sleep relaxed and with a smile on his face.