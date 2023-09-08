RESERVE Day Only For India Vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash In Asia Cup 2023 Due To Colombo Weather? Official Announcement Soon, Says Report

With the weather likely to play spoilsport in the second round of clash in Asia Cup 2023, in Super 4s, between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, an option of reserve day for only this game is being sought by Asian Cricket Council (ACC), says a report. As per weather apps, the chances of rain on September 10 in Colombo, the venue for the clash, is as high as 90 percent. It has been raining for the last one week in Colombo. Earlier, the reports had emerged that Asia Cup's Super 4 matches could shift to Hambantota but this option was put down as teams allegedly refused.

Sri Lankan cricket journalist Rex Clementine made a post on X that the India vs Pakistan match is the only match that will have a reserve day and the official confirmation will be made soon. ESPNcricinfo also confirmed the same, adding that PCB had earlier sent a mail to Jay Shah-led ACC to change the venue of the Sri Lankan leg of Super 4 matches from rain-hit Colombo to Hambantota, which was denied by ACC.

This has attracted mixed reactions from the fans on social media. Many neutral fans feel that this is unjust on the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. That why should only India and Bangladesh be allowed to have a reserve days for matches that are affected by rain.

An X user termed the move as 'stupid' while another said that he hopes it rains on both the days. One more user called it 'unreal favouritism' to the India and Pakistan teams. There was user who said that this is another example of how Asia Cup is a glorified India vs Pakistan bilateral series.

After the ACC refused to shift the matches to Hambantota, PCB reportedly sent a letter to Jay Shah in protest, said the report in ESPNcricinfo. As told earlier, there is a prediction of 90 percent chance of precipitation in Colombo on September 10. If the reserve day is added, the match will be completed on the next day. If no ball is bowled on September 10, a full match will be played on September 11, if there is a reserve day.

Ahead of the hugely-awaited clash between India and Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah has joined the Men In Blue. He had gone back to Mumbai to be with his wife as they became parents for the first time. Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy whom they have named as Angad. Bumrah is yet to bowl in an ODI upon return from injury. Rain had washed out the Pakistan chase in the September 2 clash and Bumrah missed the Nepal match as he was back to India.