Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan sported 2019 WC logo for Mehendi ceremony, pic goes viral

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday (March 15) tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. The couple got married in a traditional gurudwara wedding, which was a close-knit affair as the couple wanted to keep the affair a secret and stay away from any media glare. Reportedly, only 20 guests were allowed for the event.

Notably, soon after the star couple announced that they have tied the knot, several photos and videos of the private ceremony started surfacing on the internet and in one of the pictures, Sanjana was seen flaunting her Mehendi while wearing a lime green outfit, but the thing which caught the attention of the fans was the logo of the ICC World Cup made on her hand.

The WC motif cause they met during the WC pic.twitter.com/WcuH9vuvxn — Bubble (@duvidhaa) March 16, 2021

Interestingly, after the pic surfaced on social media, many people came up with the theory that the love story between Bumrah and Sanajan had kickstarted during the ICC 2019 World Cup. It is wrth mentioning that Sanjana was an integral part of the broadcasters’ team that covered the event, which was hosted by England and Wales in 2019.

India reached the semifinals of the World Cup losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. Bumrah also took 18 wickets in nine games in the tournament.

Bumrah to join IPL bandwagon at the end of March

Bumrah is expected to join his IPL team Mumbai Indians towards the end of this month, between March 26-28 and will immediately enter a week-long quarantine before flying to Chennai.

Unlike him, his other India teammates will directly go to their respective venues since their movement will be bubble-to-bubble.

With Bumrah, since he has been outside the bubble, he will have to serve another period of quarantine.